Sister Calls 911 to Report her Brother for Burying Their Dad in the Backyard - The Messenger
Sister Calls 911 to Report her Brother for Burying Their Dad in the Backyard

Shawn Bair allegedly buried his father in a shallow grave in his backyard days after he died

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Shawn Bair of Richford, Vermont, was charged and arrested for improperly burying his father in his backyard Tuesday, police said. 

The 32-year-old reportedly called his sister to tell her he had buried their father in a shallow grave out back before his sister immediately called police to report Bair, NBC5 News reported. 

Timothy Bair, 65, died of natural causes on Aug. 11, according to police. The son told police his father had colon cancer and COPD. Investigators said they found evidence inside the home suggesting the body had started to decompose before the son buried his father a few days after his death.

Police said Timothy Bair's scalp and hair had started to slide off his head.

Shawn Bair's house is shown.
Shawn Bair’s house is shown.NBC5 News

The father's body was transported by Goss Funeral Services to the medical examiner's office in Burlington. Burial transmit permits and death certificates are required for home burials. 

"We've helped families make this happen several times before," said Adam Goss, the owner of Goss Funeral Services. "If anybody wants to have a home burial or take care of their own, your local funeral home is a great first step."

Neighbors were reportedly spooked after learning what Bair had done. 

"It's a little disconcerting as to how or why anyone would bury anyone in their backyard in these days and times," said Fred Meranda, a neighbor. "It's kind of scary, but it is what it is these days."

Bair has been released from jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 1.

