Sinking of Navy Security Patrol Boat Blamed on Leadership Issues, Investigation Finds

A "lack of senior oversight" at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, contributed to the sinking earlier this year of a Navy harbor security boat, resulting in injuries to three junior sailors.

The findings of an investigation into the Jan. 19 sinking further found the Naval base operated under a command with a largely "hands off approach," reports the Navy Times, which obtained a copy of the final report.

According to the U.S. Navy, the security patrol boat struck a security barrier before disappearing into the waters along the base's shoreline.

In February, the Navy successfully raised the 36-foot vessel from where it settled approximately 160 feet below the surface of the Hood Canal.

The boat was loaded onto a Navy barge and transported to an on-base maintenance facility.

The recovered boat belonged to the Navy’s Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific and the involved sailors were assigned to that command, but were detailed to Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor.

The Navy Times reports that the recovery operation cost over $1 million.

At least one of the three sailors broke a rib.

One soldier received nonjudicial punishment, Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific spokeswoman Brandie Klaahsen told Navy Times.

The other two sailors "received other disciplinary actions.”