The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sinking of Navy Security Patrol Boat Blamed on Leadership Issues, Investigation Finds

    At least one of the three sailors injured broke a rib when the vessel struck a security barrier on Jan. 19

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Stockbyte/Getty Images

    A "lack of senior oversight" at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, contributed to the sinking earlier this year of a Navy harbor security boat, resulting in injuries to three junior sailors.

    The findings of an investigation into the Jan. 19 sinking further found the Naval base operated under a command with a largely "hands off approach," reports the Navy Times, which obtained a copy of the final report.

    According to the U.S. Navy, the security patrol boat struck a security barrier before disappearing into the waters along the base's shoreline.

    In February, the Navy successfully raised the 36-foot vessel from where it settled approximately 160 feet below the surface of the Hood Canal.

    Read More

    The boat was loaded onto a Navy barge and transported to an on-base maintenance facility.

    The recovered boat belonged to the Navy’s Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific and the involved sailors were assigned to that command, but were detailed to Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Bangor.

    The Navy Times reports that the recovery operation cost over $1 million.

    At least one of the three sailors broke a rib.

    One soldier received nonjudicial punishment, Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific spokeswoman Brandie Klaahsen told Navy Times.

    The other two sailors "received other disciplinary actions.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.