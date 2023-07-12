Infamous Florida Sinkhole That Swallowed Sleeping Man Reopens Despite Containment Efforts
Jeff Bush died after falling into the 30-foot-deep chasm that opened while he was sleeping
A Florida sinkhole that made international headlines for swallowing a man and killing him in 2013 has reopened for the second time, local officials announced.
A decade ago, 36-year-old Jeff Bush was asleep in his home outside of Tampa when a chasm up to 30 feet deep and 20 or 30 feet across unexpectedly opened up in his bedroom.
Bush's brother Jeremy heard screaming and ran to his room but found that Bush had disappeared underneath the rubble.
Jeff Bush fell into the sinkhole and was fatally injured.
- Teen With Drone Sees, Saves Couple Trapped in Crashed Jeep in Sinkhole
- Man Dies in Police Custody after Swallowing Baggie of Meth and Overdosing
- Florida Steakhouse Reopens After Customers Test Positive for Drugs
- ‘Keep Children Away:’ Second Sinkhole Forms at Oregon Park
- Wisconsin Republican Eyes Senate Bid After Gallagher Passes on Run
"Everything was gone," Jeremy Bush told CNN in the days after the accident. "My brother's bed, my brother's dresser, my brother's TV. My brother was gone."
Bush said he jumped into the hole and started digging for his brother, who was calling out his name, but that he was never able to find him.
Rescue crews had limited access to the sinkhole because of further risk of collapse, and Bush's body was never recovered.
"As soon as I heard it opened up again all the thoughts, everything just went back through my head again," Bush told Fox 13 Tampa Bay. "I live this nightmare every day, every day. I have a hard time sleeping. It's just a rough."
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has been monitoring the hole each night since it reopened on Monday and said there are already two layers of fencing in place to keep the public safe. The county believes there is no risk to surrounding neighbors.
The sinkhole was initially filled with gravel and water. When it reopened again in 2015, county officials used the same method to fill the hole.
Bush said he didn't like the idea of the county continuously throwing more filling material into the hole, presumably pushing his brother's body further from the surface.
"It just keeps opening up, and they keep adding more dirt on top of him," he said. "It's sad to me."
But John-Paul Lavandeira, a code enforcement official with the county, told Fox 13 the gravel and water help the ground remain flexible so that if the sinkhole opens again, it will be confined to the same area and won't expand into surrounding properties.
The county is in talks with remediation contractors and plans to refill the hole over the next several days.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews