Infamous Florida Sinkhole That Swallowed Sleeping Man Reopens Despite Containment Efforts

A Florida sinkhole that made international headlines for swallowing a man and killing him in 2013 has reopened for the second time, local officials announced.



A decade ago, 36-year-old Jeff Bush was asleep in his home outside of Tampa when a chasm up to 30 feet deep and 20 or 30 feet across unexpectedly opened up in his bedroom.

Bush's brother Jeremy heard screaming and ran to his room but found that Bush had disappeared underneath the rubble.

Jeff Bush fell into the sinkhole and was fatally injured.

Jeff Bush. ABC Action News/Screenshot

"Everything was gone," Jeremy Bush told CNN in the days after the accident. "My brother's bed, my brother's dresser, my brother's TV. My brother was gone."



Bush said he jumped into the hole and started digging for his brother, who was calling out his name, but that he was never able to find him.



Rescue crews had limited access to the sinkhole because of further risk of collapse, and Bush's body was never recovered.



"As soon as I heard it opened up again all the thoughts, everything just went back through my head again," Bush told Fox 13 Tampa Bay. "I live this nightmare every day, every day. I have a hard time sleeping. It's just a rough."



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has been monitoring the hole each night since it reopened on Monday and said there are already two layers of fencing in place to keep the public safe. The county believes there is no risk to surrounding neighbors.



The sinkhole was initially filled with gravel and water. When it reopened again in 2015, county officials used the same method to fill the hole.



Bush said he didn't like the idea of the county continuously throwing more filling material into the hole, presumably pushing his brother's body further from the surface.



"It just keeps opening up, and they keep adding more dirt on top of him," he said. "It's sad to me."



But John-Paul Lavandeira, a code enforcement official with the county, told Fox 13 the gravel and water help the ground remain flexible so that if the sinkhole opens again, it will be confined to the same area and won't expand into surrounding properties.



The county is in talks with remediation contractors and plans to refill the hole over the next several days.