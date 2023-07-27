Singapore Set to Execute First Female Drug Trafficker in 20 Years

For the first time in almost 20 years, Singapore plans to execute a woman. The Guardian identifies the woman as Saridewi Djamani, 45, sentenced to the mandatory death penalty in 2018; her execution is set for Friday.

Djamani was found guilty of possession of about 30g of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, according to the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), which tracks death row cases. Per the organization, the last woman to be hanged in the country was 36-year-old Yen May Woen, also convicted for drug trafficking in 2004.

"Singapore may reach another grim milestone by executing the first woman in nearly two decades," said International Federation for Human Rights Secretary-General Adilur Rahman Khan. "Singaporean authorities must immediately stop these blatant violations of the right to life in their obsessive enforcement of misguided drug policies."

If executed, Djamani will be the 15th person executed in Singapore since 2022 and the second this week. This execution follows that of another Singaporean resident, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, also sentenced to death in 2018 and hanged on Wednesday, as reported by the BBC.

Singapore enforces some of the world's harshest drug laws. Research conducted by Amnesty International found Singapore to be among a handful of countries that executed people for drug-related crimes last year, a list that includes China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

“The authorities are not moved by the fact that most of the people on death row come from marginalized and vulnerable groups. The people who are on death row are those deemed dispensable by both the drug kingpins and the Singapore state. This is not something Singaporeans should be proud of,” said Kirsten Han, a journalist and activist who has spent a decade campaigning against the death penalty.

An activist holds a placard before submitting a memorandum to parliament in protest at the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, in Kuala Lumpur on November 3, 2021. Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

Despite international criticism, the government believes that the death penalty is an effective deterrent against drug-related crime.

"There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect or that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs,” said Chiara Sangiorgio, a death penalty expert at Amnesty. “As countries around the world do away with the death penalty and embrace drug policy reform, Singapore’s authorities are doing neither.”