Singapore Police Seize $734 Million in Massive Money Laundering Sweep - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Singapore Police Seize $734 Million in Massive Money Laundering Sweep

Police said the money and valuables were proceeds from 'scams and online gambling'

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Singapore cops arrested 10 foreigners and seized a whopping $734 million in gold bars, luxury goods and cash in a sweep targeting organized crime and money laundering in the prosperous law-and-order city state. 

Ninety-four properties, including houses in some of Singapore’s wealthiest neighborhoods, and 50 cars were seized in raids on Tuesday, the national police said. More than 400 officers took part in the sweep. One suspect jumped from a second-floor balcony in a failed bid to escape.

The suspects, holding passports from China, Cambodia, Turkey and the tiny Pacific island of Vanuatu, were "suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime from their overseas organized crime activities including scams and online gambling," the police said in a detailed statement

They faced charges including forgery, money laundering, and resisting arrest. Eight more suspects were still wanted by the police and 12 accomplices were cooperating with the investigation.

Singpore police seized more than 50 luxury cars in a massive sweep against an alleged money laundering ring on Tuesday, August 15.Singapore National Police

“We have zero tolerance for the use of Singapore as a safe haven for criminals or their families, nor for the abuse of our banking facilities,” David Chew, director of the national police’s commercial affairs department, said in a statement. 

The suspects face possible sentences of 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering and forgery. 

One of the targets, a 40-year-old Cypriot national, jumped from a second floor balcony as officers knocked on his bedroom door and was later found hiding in a culvert. Police found millions of dollars in cash and jewelry in his apartment, as well as Chinese and Cambodian passports.

Read More

That suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries from the fall, police said.

Among the items police seized were 250 luxury handbags, 60 Bearbrick collectibles, cars including Bentleys, and dozens of watches.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.