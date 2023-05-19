Singapore Airlines Employees Receive Eight Months’ Salary Bonus After Record Profit

Great news for Singapore Airlines employees! After a highly profitable fiscal year, the airline is giving its eligible staff a big bonus. According to an initial report by Bloomberg, the extra pay is almost eight months' worth of their regular base salary.

The airline announced a net income of $1.62 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, as reported by Bloomberg. The carrier also announced that it transported 26.5 million passengers, a number more than six times greater than that of the previous year.

Through a profit-sharing bonus, employees will get the equivalent of 6.65 months' pay. In addition, employees will receive a maximum of 1.5 months' salary bonus as a thank you to staff who worked through the coronavirus pandemic.

“The bonus for Singapore Airlines’ employees is based on a long-standing annual profit-sharing bonus formula that has been agreed with our staff unions,” a Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Bloomberg.

The airline includes Scoot, a budget airline, in its operations.