The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Singapore Airlines Employees Receive Eight Months’ Salary Bonus After Record Profit

    The airline reported the highest net profit in its 76-year history.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    James D. Morgan/Getty Images

    Great news for Singapore Airlines employees! After a highly profitable fiscal year, the airline is giving its eligible staff a big bonus. According to an initial report by Bloomberg, the extra pay is almost eight months' worth of their regular base salary.

    The airline announced a net income of $1.62 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, as reported by Bloomberg. The carrier also announced that it transported 26.5 million passengers, a number more than six times greater than that of the previous year.

    Through a profit-sharing bonus, employees will get the equivalent of 6.65 months' pay. In addition, employees will receive a maximum of 1.5 months' salary bonus as a thank you to staff who worked through the coronavirus pandemic.

    “The bonus for Singapore Airlines’ employees is based on a long-standing annual profit-sharing bonus formula that has been agreed with our staff unions,” a Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Bloomberg.

    Read More

    The airline includes Scoot, a budget airline, in its operations.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.