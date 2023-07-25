Silver Milestone: US’ Oldest Giant Panda Celebrates 25th Birthday

Born in 1998, Mei Xiang made history after moving to the U.S. when she gave birth to seven babies in 2020. Known as the oldest Giant Panda to give birth in the U.S., and the second oldest documented in the world, Mei Xiang is now making headlines for celebrating her 25th birthday.

Animal care staff made a multi-tier "fruitsicle cake" for the beloved panda as a treat, topped with a "25" made of frozen diluted apple juice. The cake was made of mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots, apple slices, and bamboo.

According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, turning 25 means that Mei Xiang is now considered old for a giant panda. On average, pandas in captivity often live to around 30 years old, which is longer than those in the wild who typically live between 15 and 20 years.

"Chinese scientists have reported zoo pandas as old as 35," the Zoo said on its informational page about pandas. "The Smithsonian National Zoo's Hsing-Hsing died at age 28 in 1999.”

According to WTOP, hundreds gathered to celebrate Mei Xiang’s birthday, which is likely to be her last in the nation’s capital.

“It's amazing to be able to spend another birthday with Mei. I feel it’s a privilege,” Gina Koo, who traveled all the way from New Jersey to celebrate, told the station.

“She’s my favorite panda. I’ve never missed her birthday before,” Sonal Purohit, who flew in for Mei Xiang’s birthday, told the outlet, “They’re our bears and you get to know their personalities and what they like, what they don’t like. Mei Xiang, she’s such a smart bear and such a great mom and being able to watch her raise her cubs has been just incredible.”

Mei Xiang and a male panda, Tian Tian, moved to the Smithsonian National Zoo from China on Dec. 6, 2000, as part of an agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.

According to WUSA9, the first pair of pandas arrived in D.C. on April 16, 1972, due to a deal between First Lady Patricia Nixon and the Chinese Premier.

"The Zoo has renewed its Giant Panda Cooperative Research and Breeding Agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association three times since 2000," the National Zoo said on its website. "The current research agreement extension was signed on Dec. 7, 2020, and stipulates that giant pandas may live at the Zoo until December of 2023.”

Talks of renewing the agreement for a fourth time have been discussed, but no updates have been made, as per the zoo’s website. However, at least two more celebrations have been announced before the pandas' expected last day on Dec. 7.

Xiao Qi Ji, Mei Xiang’s male cub, will be celebrating his 3rd birthday on Aug. 21, while his dad, Tian Tian, will celebrate his 26th birthday on Aug. 27.