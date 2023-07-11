Silk Road Consigliere Who Went by ‘Variety Jones’ Gets 20 Years in Prison for Role in Dark Web Site - The Messenger
Silk Road Consigliere Who Went by ‘Variety Jones’ Gets 20 Years in Prison for Role in Dark Web Site

Roger Thomas Clark boasted that U.S. authorities 'don't have s– on me' before pleading guilty in 2020

Ben Feuerherd and Bruce Golding
Roger Thomas Clark, aka ‘Variety Jones.’ is seen in a mugshot taken after his 2015 arrest in Thailand.Thai Police

A Canadian man known online as "Variety Jones" was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison Tuesday for his role as consigliere to the godfather of the sprawling, $200 million "Silk Road" virtual bazaar for criminals around the world.

Roger Thomas Clark, who also went by "Plural of Mongoose," was the right-hand man to Ross Thomas Ulbricht, who owned and ran the illicit marketplace from 2011 until the FBI shut it down in 2013.

Although he once told an interviewer that American authorities "don't have s--- on me," Clark pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute narcotics in January 2020 after being extradited from Thailand in 2018.

"I'm flawed," Clark, 61, told Manhattan federal Judge Sidney Stein on Tuesday.

“I’ve disappointed my family. I’ve lost my god and my freedom. There’s really not much more I can screw up here, is there?”

During lengthy remarks, Clark insisted that "I didn't do it for the money" but was motivated by "political reasons" that included a disdain for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Clark, who wore tan jail clothing and is missing several front teeth, also complained about the conditions under which he's been held since being arrested by Thai police in December 2015.

But Stein offered no leniency, saying Clark acted with “calculated intent and enthusiasm” to help Ulbricht operate Silk Road.

The judge also cited Clark's attempt to obstruct justice by lying to investigators when he was first contacted in Thailand as a reason for his maximum punishment.

"The sentence is sufficient but not greater than necessary for deterrence," Stein said.

Clark would have faced life in prison if he'd been convicted at trial.

In a prepared statement, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called Clark's sentence "another reminder that criminal marketplaces, like Silk Road, are a road to prison."

Authorities have said Silk Road was the most sophisticated and extensive online marketplace for illegal goods and services in existence at the time.

Ross William Ulbricht
Ross William Ulbricht, owner and operator of the since-shuttered 'Silk Road' virtual black marketplace, is seen in an undated photo.US DOJ

It was housed in a part of the internet known as the "dark web," which can only be reached by using special software — including the Tor Browser — that provides users anonymity.

Ulbricht—known as "Dread Pirate Roberts," a figure in the 1987 fantasy movie The Princess Bride—is serving a life sentence in federal prison after a Manhattan federal jury convicted him on all charges in February 2015.

Ulbricht has described Clark as a "real mentor" who advised him on the site's technical infrastructure, security vulnerabilities and rules for the sale of drugs by thousands of dealers to more than 100,000 buyers.

Clark also allegedly offered Ulbricht ruthless guidance on how to protect their illegal empire.

That included attempting to arrange the assassination of a crony suspected of stealing $350,000 in Bitcoin from the site, according to federal prosecutors.

The murder-for-hire plot was one of five for which another Canadian, James Ellingson, was allegedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin, but which authorities have said don't appear to have actually been carried out.

