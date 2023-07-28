Sight of Tesla in Tiny Montana Town Gets Front-Page Treatment: ‘Unidentified Electric Vehicle’

A California couple and their Tesla Model Y became the center of controversy in the small Montana town of Ekalaka last week, sparking a debate over who should pay to use public electrical outlets and highlighting the broader problem of a dearth of EV infrastructure, particularly in rural America.



Chad Lauterbach and his girlfriend, Allis Markham, were driving to Ekalaka from Los Angeles in order to volunteer at the local museum's annual dinosaur festival, he told the Montana Free Press in an interview.



Rather than take his gas-guzzling vintage Toyota Land Cruiser on the 1,400-mile journey, Lauterbach opted for his electric Model Y even though the car's GPS warned him that he was headed for a "charging desert."



Indeed, Ekalaka, population 400 and two hours from the closest Walmart, is about as remote as it gets in the continental U.S.



Upon arrival, the couple hit a stroke of luck when they found an unoccupied public electrical outlet attached to a utility pole.



“It was just sitting there, so I plugged in,” Lauterbach said.



Lauterbach told the Free Press that Markham warned him not to leave the car charging off a public outlet unless he wanted the town's residents to think he was “just some jerk from California, doing what jerks from California do.”



Sure enough, a photo of the unattended Tesla mid-charge soon showed up above the fold on the front page of the local newspaper, the Ekalaka Eagle, with a caption calling it a "UEV (unidentified electric vehicle)."



The accompanying article suggested it might be the first time an EV was left charging in the town, and noted that it was unclear whether the driver paid for the electricity they used.



When Lauterbach and Markham saw the story, they rushed over to the local utility, offering to "pay for the crimes of the UEV," she told the Free Press. Utility workers laughed and told the couple not to worry about it, but they ended up paying $60 in cash for the electricity used.



Tye Williams, the utility's manager, told the outlet he had been considering installing an EV charger in town but didn't have concrete plans. President Biden's infrastructure bill earmarked $43 million for Montana to install charging stations, though Williams noted that a town as small as Ekalaka would not be a priority to receive federal funds anytime soon.



The plight of the Tesla highlights the chicken-or-egg dilemma of mass EV adoption, particularly in places where the infrastructure to charge them does not exist: more people might opt for an electric car if they had easier access to fast charging, but utilities and other companies are loathe to invest the money to build those networks if not enough people are going to use them.



EVs still account for less than 1% of the cars and trucks sold in the U.S., according to JD Power. The 2021 federal infrastructure bill was designed to juice those numbers by dedicating $7.5 billion to build out a national charging network, with a particular emphasis on rural America.



But it will take time for that network to reach the most remote places in the country -- if it ever does.



Until then, the brou-ha-ha over Lauterbach's Tesla might be enough to spur action in Ekalaka.



Williams, the utility manager, told the Free Press: “We’re going to have to do something in the next decade, or some amount of time.”

