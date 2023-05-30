Sick Workers Linked to 40% of Restaurant Food Poisoning Outbreaks

Sick workers were likely responsible for hundreds of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause in a three-year period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each year, state and local public health departments report foodborne illness outbreaks associated with retail food establishments to the CDC.

Germs from sick food workers can get onto food, and customers who eat it can also get sick from illnesses like norovirus and E. coli.

A CDC study released Tuesday showed that during the period from 2017 to 2019, there were 800 foodborne illness outbreaks associated with 875 retail food establishments reported by 25 state and local health departments.

Norovirus and salmonella, germs that can cause severe illness, were the most common cause of outbreaks.

Approximately 40% of outbreaks had at least one reported factor associated with food contamination by an ill or infectious food worker.

Investigators interviewed restaurant managers in a majority of the cases.

Nine in 10 of them said their establishment had a policy requiring food workers to notify their manager when they were ill.

But investigators found that only 23% said their policy listed all five illness symptoms workers needed to notify managers about, including vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice, sore throat with fever and lesions with pus.

And even fewer had policies that were detailed enough to require workers to notify managers and to stay home if they had any of the five key symptoms.

Lowering the number of restaurant workers who show up when they are sick can reduce the number of foodborne illness outbreaks, according to the CDC.

Food workers in a previous CDC study said they worked while sick because they:

Did not feel very sick or thought they would not pass their illness to anyone else.

Did not want to leave the restaurant shorthanded or coworkers short staffed.

Had a strong sense of duty or work ethic or feared losing their job.

Investigators called for better enforcement of “comprehensive food safety policies,” which emphasize basic measures like hand washing and keeping sick workers off the job.

About 48 million people a year in the U.S. are sickened by foodborne illness, including 128,000 who are hospitalized and 3,000 who die, according to the CDC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.