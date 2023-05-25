Sia Gifts $100,000 to Her Favorite ‘Survivor 44’ Player

The tribe has spoken — and now so has Sia!

Following the Season 44 finale of Survivor on Wednesday, Grammy-nominated singer Sia surprised fan-favorite contestant Carolyn Wiger in the middle of her Zoom exit interview.

"I'm very excited to be able to offer Carolyn my greatest congratulations," Sia said after popping up on Rob Cesternino's Rob Has a Podcast on Thursday, "and tell Carolyn I love her so much and that I really relate to the whole recovery brain."

Wiger has been open about her journey with addiction, revealing in her Season 44 bio that she has been sober for 13 years and raised her 8-year-old son in recovery.

Sia said she also related to the way Carolyn was able to "emotionally relegate really good things happening. It's totally overwhelming."

"I just loved watching you and, of course, I loved how authentic you were," the "Chandelier" singer continued. "By far, you are my favorite player in, I think, forever. So, I wanted to offer you $100,000 for you and your son."

A clearly stunned and shellshocked Wiger covered her mouth repeatedly, saying, "This isn't real!"

Additionally, the singer also gave $15,000 each to Season 44 contestants Lauren Harpe and Carson Garrett. 13 other past CBS contestants have also been on the receiving end of Sia's kindness.

In the end, Sia celebrated Wiger's unique personality, saying, "The kook in me recognizes the kook in you and I really, really love you."