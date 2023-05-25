The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sia Gifts $100,000 to Her Favorite ‘Survivor 44’ Player

    In total, Sia has gifted 16 of her favorite 'Survivor' contestants with cash prizes out of her own kindness as a fan of the CBS reality TV show.

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The tribe has spoken — and now so has Sia!

    Following the Season 44 finale of Survivor on Wednesday, Grammy-nominated singer Sia surprised fan-favorite contestant Carolyn Wiger in the middle of her Zoom exit interview.

    "I'm very excited to be able to offer Carolyn my greatest congratulations," Sia said after popping up on Rob Cesternino's Rob Has a Podcast on Thursday, "and tell Carolyn I love her so much and that I really relate to the whole recovery brain."

    Wiger has been open about her journey with addiction, revealing in her Season 44 bio that she has been sober for 13 years and raised her 8-year-old son in recovery. 

    Read More
    Sia attends The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Sia attends The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

    Sia said she also related to the way Carolyn was able to "emotionally relegate really good things happening. It's totally overwhelming."

    "I just loved watching you and, of course, I loved how authentic you were," the "Chandelier" singer continued. "By far, you are my favorite player in, I think, forever. So, I wanted to offer you $100,000 for you and your son."

    A clearly stunned and shellshocked Wiger covered her mouth repeatedly, saying, "This isn't real!"

    Additionally, the singer also gave $15,000 each to Season 44 contestants Lauren Harpe and Carson Garrett. 13 other past CBS contestants have also been on the receiving end of Sia's kindness.

    In the end, Sia celebrated Wiger's unique personality, saying, "The kook in me recognizes the kook in you and I really, really love you."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.