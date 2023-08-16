Show Cat Found Safe in Denver Airport After Carrier Mishap

A missing show cat that went on the run at the Denver International Airport has been reunited with her owner.
Breezy, a Bengal cat, went missing earlier this week after she escaped from her cat carrier while her owner, Ginger Thompson, boarded their return Southwest flight to Washington, FOX 31 reported.
Breezy fell between the airplane door and jet bridge and onto the tarmac Sunday night, FOX 31 reported. Thompson extended her Colorado trip until Breezy was found. A spokesperson with the Denver airport did not share details about how the cat escaped.
The kitty was discovered Tuesday by a Southwest ramp crew, who found Breezy hiding in a ramp area, Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Laura Swift told The Messenger. The airport crew took a group selfie with the caged cat, smiling at their success in hunting down the elusive feline.
"Many Southwest Employees got together to assist in the search for Breezy," Swift said.
The search efforts were led by Southwest Airlines and USDA Wildlife, a spokesperson with the Denver airport told The Messenger.
“What has kept me going is all the support that is being offered and shown to get Breezy home,” Thompson said.
Thompson and Breezy visited Denver for a cat show at the Crowne Plaza Denver International Convention Center, where the cat was awarded in 14 of 17 finals.
Thompson said she planned to take Breezy to a veterinarian for a check-up after her stressful time on the run in the airport.
