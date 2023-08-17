Shooting Outside Caesars Palace Allegedly Began With Argument Over a Beer  - The Messenger
Shooting Outside Caesars Palace Allegedly Began With Argument Over a Beer 

The victim survived

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Bellagio and Caesar´s Palace Hotels, Las Vegas, NevadaJorg Greuel/Getty Images

Hold my beer — wait, back off!

Police suspect an argument over a beer led to one man getting shot by another outside Caesars Palace last month.

A report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) explains that detectives from its Convention Center Area Command Patrol investigations unit responded to a call at a bus stop outside of Caesars on the afternoon of July 30. They found a man who had a gunshot wound to his arm.

Multiple witnesses said an argument ensued between the victim and suspect around 1:15 p.m. “over a beer,” according to KVVU. The man who was shot, according to the report, said the suspect “quickly approached him, said something unintelligible and shot him.”

A woman who was present found a T-shirt and put together a tourniquet to alleviate the bleeding until first responders arrived. After police arrived, the at-first helpful woman was reportedly “uncooperative” with them. Authorities later tracked her down at the city jail on unrelated charges. She refused to say anything about the shooting, per the station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for the gunshot wound. Police say the bullet went through his arm and into his abdomen.

Police investigated the area and found a beer bottle they believe the suspected gunman had touched, then secured it as evidence. They also gathered two bracelets they believe were the suspected gunman’s and also a “significant amount of blood” from the scene. Police also took note of shoe patterns at the scene, the news station reported.

A police report states that two LVMPD officers spotted a man who matched the suspect's description on Aug. 5. When they approached him, he “started resisting by tensing his muscles and refusing to place his hands behind his back.”

The suspect faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. 

