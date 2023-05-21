Three people are dead following a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

Kansas City police confirmed to ABC News that two people were killed at the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue, while a third victim died at the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene at 1:25 am.

One of the victims was shot outside the bar, while the others were inside the lounge.

Two other people are currently in the hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

The victims remain unidentified but according to police, all were adults.



