Shooting at Texas Nightclub Leaves At Least Seven Injured

At least seven people were shot overnight at a Texas nightclub, deputies said.
In a tweet, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said they found seven gunshot wound victims when they responded to the scene at El Antro Nightclub in Edinburg, Texas, early Sunday morning.
The extent of their injuries is unclear.
A spokesperson with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office told The Messenger there is no further information at this time about the victims or the suspect.
El Antro, located about 25 miles from the Southern border, did not immediately return The Messenger's request for more information.
Promo videos posted to TikTok on what appears to be the official account for the club shows that El Antro had its grand opening on June 10 of this year.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
