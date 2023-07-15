2 Killed in Shooting at New Jersey Nursing Facility - The Messenger
2 Killed in Shooting at New Jersey Nursing Facility

A 76-year-old man and 73-year-old woman were found dead Saturday morning

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
A shooting at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, Saturday claimed two lives, police reported.

Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse Jr. said it was "his understanding" that the man and woman were married, according to northjersey.com.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m. and later found a 76-year-old Michael Zaccario and 73-year-old Patricia Zaccario dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say Michael Zaccario entered the room of Patricia at CareOne's Wellington facility and opened fire on the her before turning the gun on himself, according to a report from dailyvoice.com.

Patricia Zaccario was reportedly terminally ill.

A statement released on the facility's behalf said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at our Wellington building today. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones."

It added: "We will be providing our staff and residents with the support they need in this difficult time."

CareOne is "fully cooperating with the local police department and intends to respect the proceedings of the investigation and the privacy of those affected. No further comments will be shared by CareOne at this time," the statement noted.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hackensack Police Department are continuing to investigate the deaths.

Police tape
Police tapeGetty Images
