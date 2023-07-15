2 Killed in Shooting at New Jersey Nursing Facility
A 76-year-old man and 73-year-old woman were found dead Saturday morning
A shooting at a nursing facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, Saturday claimed two lives, police reported.
Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse Jr. said it was "his understanding" that the man and woman were married, according to northjersey.com.
Police responded to a 911 call shortly before 9 a.m. and later found a 76-year-old Michael Zaccario and 73-year-old Patricia Zaccario dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say Michael Zaccario entered the room of Patricia at CareOne's Wellington facility and opened fire on the her before turning the gun on himself, according to a report from dailyvoice.com.
Patricia Zaccario was reportedly terminally ill.
A statement released on the facility's behalf said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at our Wellington building today. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones."
It added: "We will be providing our staff and residents with the support they need in this difficult time."
CareOne is "fully cooperating with the local police department and intends to respect the proceedings of the investigation and the privacy of those affected. No further comments will be shared by CareOne at this time," the statement noted.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hackensack Police Department are continuing to investigate the deaths.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews