    Tim Boyle/Getty Images

    Two men were shot and killed at a Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany early Thursday.

    A suspect was taken into police custody after the shooting in Sindelfingen, and there was no active threat to employees, CNN reported, citing authorities.

    The plant produces Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class model and employs approximately 35,000 people, according to the BBC.

    “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning,” the carmaker said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site.”

    The victims of the shooting were employed by an external service provider, the company said, according to CNN.

    Neither the victims nor the perpetrator were immediately publicly identified.

