Shohei Ohtani Will Keep Playing Despite UCL Tear, Impending Free Agency

Shohei Ohtani will continue to hit this season despite suffering a UCL tear on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The 29-year-old two-way star appeared destined to become the highest-paid player in baseball history this offseason. That would certainly be the case if the season ended today, but the one thing that could threaten his record-breaking check is a career-altering injury.

The torn UCL will keep Ohtani from pitching again in 2023. It could also require him to undergo a second Tommy John surgery. If that were to happen, his list of suitors this offseason may shrink. That's not scaring him off from stepping up to the plate.

“If I was to bet on anybody bouncing back, he would be the guy,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Thursday. “I believe he’ll be back and he’ll be able to do both again at a very high level.”

Everything Ohtani has done this season has cemented his place as the American League MVP frontrunner, and he may still even have a strong case if he were to shut down now. But if he continues to hit, he could cement a historic season. He's hit .304/.405/.664 with 44 home runs, 22 doubles, seven triples, 91 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games. He is just five home runs away from matching Troy Glaus' single-season Los Angeles Angels franchise record (47 in 2000). And if he keeps up his current pace, Aaron Judge's American League record ( 62 in 2022) is within reach.

Hitters have played through torn UCL's before. But if Ohtani does end up needing Tommy John surgery, it could be another season and a half before we see him pitch again.

Ohtani underwent his first Tommy John at the end of his rookie year in 2018. He didn't return to form as a pitcher until 2021, but he continued to DH for the Angels in 2019 and 2020.