Shocking Video Shows Rescue of Man Trapped Atop Car in China’s Raging Floods

Dramatic video captures the emergency rescue of a man stranded on top of his car as rushing floodwaters surrounded him in China.

According to The BBC, the video was captured on surveillance cameras as Typhoon Doksuri has left the area ravaged with heavy rains.

Typhoon Doksuri tore through the city of Handan in China’s Hebei province on July 29 and 30, dousing the area in nonstop rainfall, according to Hebei News Network News.

Footage shows firefighters descending to rescue a man whose car had been swept away by floodwaters. Rescue workers used a crane to reach the man and take him to safety.

Over 52,000 people were evacuated from Beijing as the typhoon pushed inland over the weekend, and at least 11 people were killed as of Tuesday. The city recorded a record amount of rainfall at nearly 30 inches, the most since 1891.