Sheriff Denies ‘Special Treatment’ for Woman Accused of Killing Bride on Her Wedding Night: ‘She’s Trying to Help’ - The Messenger
Sheriff Denies ‘Special Treatment’ for Woman Accused of Killing Bride on Her Wedding Night: ‘She’s Trying to Help’

Newly released video calls show DUI suspect Jamie Lee Komoroski saying from jail that the Charleston County Sheriff was 'so nice' and 'seemed really sincere'

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
In newly released video calls made by Jamie Lee Komoroski — who's in jail and accused of drunkenly crashing into and killing newlywed bride Samantha Miller on her wedding night — the suspect says she's "really happy" because she believes a South Carolina sheriff wants to help her.

On Friday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office abided by a court-imposed deadline for disclosing the calls, which included conversations between Komoroski and her loved ones.

Komoroski, 25, is accused of being under the influence when her vehicle crashed into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Miller and Aric Hutchinson, both 34, as they left their wedding reception in Folly Beach, S.C., on April 28.

Jamie Lee Komoroski video call
DUI suspect Jamie Lee Komoroski is seen in a series of newly released video calls speaking to loved ones from jail.Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
Read More

In an undated call obtained by The Messenger, Komoroski mentions meeting with Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

Komoroski tells the caller, a man who appears to be in his 20s, that she hopes that she will be home sooner with Graziano's help.

Sam Miller and Aric Hutchinson
Sam Miller and Aric HutchinsonFacebook

"The deputy sheriff, like whatever, the head person of Charleston County, I met with her today, and she's trying to help me out," she says in the call. "She's like, 'I don't want you in here, you should be with your family,' like, blah, blah, blah, so that's like really good."

"So I can hopefully be home sooner," Komoroski adds, to which the male caller responds, "That is good."

At another point in the conversation, Komoroski tells the caller Graziano was "so nice."

"Something similar happened, I guess, to someone that she knew personally. So she related to the story, and she was just really relating to me," the suspect says in one of the video calls. "She just seemed really sincere, and  she really wants to help and so I’m really happy."

"She also is the one that got my mom and dad able to like visit me like in person — like through a glass, but like in person," she adds.

Jamie Lee Komoroski video call
"I can hopefully be home sooner," Jamie Lee Komoroski says in a newly released video call she made from jail.Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

In a statement to The Messenger, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office affirmed their dedication to caring for jail residents and ensuring their safety and denied showing Komoroski or her legal team any special treatment.

"Sheriff Graziano is in the agency's detention centers often, and it is also not unusual for her to visit jail residents," they said in the statement, in part.

"Komoroski is not an exception, and the sheriff met with her one time and had brief in-person contact with her a second time to introduce her to CCSO Mental Health Director William Malcolm, whose responsibility involves visiting Detention Center residents to ensure various needs are met."

The statement continued: "The sheriff does not have a special relationship with Komoroski's attorney; it is a professional relationship. What has been surmised by some from the Komoroskis' video calls is not accurate in regard to any sort of special treatment. Some may think the situation is special, but it is not."

In another conversation with an older male caller, Komoroski says she has experienced "a lot of ups and downs."

"But I know that eventually, everything will be okay," she said.

"We just have to get through it, that's all," the man replies. "We'll get through it no matter what it is."

A mugshot of Jamie Lee Komoroski, who has been charged with DUI involving death.
Jamie Lee Komoroski has been charged with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.Charleston Sheriff Office

Komoroski faces three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide concerning the crash that killed Miller. Hutchinson and two of his family members were also injured in the crash.

Since the crash, Komoroski has been at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Earlier this week, South Carolina Circuit Judge Michael Nettles rejected Komoroski's bid to be released from jail.

She will have another chance in March 2024 if a trial does not happen before then.

