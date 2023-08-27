Sherri Papini, Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Used GoFundMe Cash to Fix up Home, Released From Prison - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Sherri Papini, Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Used GoFundMe Cash to Fix up Home, Released From Prison

Sherri Papini received $127,567 in Social Security disability payments and over $49,000 from a GoFundMe page set up after her fake kidnapping

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sherri Papini, a California mom who went to jail for faking her own kidnapping, will be released from prison six months earlier than her original release date. 

Papini, a 41-year-old mother of two, was released from federal prison into a Residential-Reentry Management Field Office halfway house in Sacramento under the custody of federal authorities, the Sacramento Bee reported. She is expected to be released on October 29.

In 2016, Papini disappeared from her Redding-area home. Her husband and friends sounded the alarm about her disappearance, gaining nationwide attention and prompting an extensive search.

Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving morning, Papini reappeared near Woodland with a chain around her waist and arm, claiming that two Hispanic women kidnapped her at gunpoint. 

She had actually planned the fake kidnapping with her ex-boyfriend who allowed her to hide in his Costa Mesa apartment for the three weeks she was missing.

Sherri Papini
Sherri PapiniFacebook

FBI agents and Shasta County sheriff’s investigators who investigated her case found in 2020 that DNA on her clothing led to her ex-boyfriend, who admitted to the police that he helped her with the fake kidnapping, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Read More

The California mom was sentenced to 18 months in prison on September 19, 2022, in a court hearing where Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb called her a “manipulator” who gave the police false statements and lied to her family, the community, and her psychiatrist, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Papini, who was arrested in March 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and one count of mail fraud. 

She was charged with mail fraud for using over $30,000 she received from the California Victim Compensation Board. She spent the money on therapy, ambulance services, and bought window blinds for her home for $1,000. 

Papini also received $127,567 in Social Security disability payments and over $49,000 from a GoFundMe page set up after her fake kidnapping, according to the New York Post.

Papini is now expected to pay $309,902 in restitution by court order.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.