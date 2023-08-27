Sherri Papini, Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping and Used GoFundMe Cash to Fix up Home, Released From Prison
Sherri Papini received $127,567 in Social Security disability payments and over $49,000 from a GoFundMe page set up after her fake kidnapping
Sherri Papini, a California mom who went to jail for faking her own kidnapping, will be released from prison six months earlier than her original release date.
Papini, a 41-year-old mother of two, was released from federal prison into a Residential-Reentry Management Field Office halfway house in Sacramento under the custody of federal authorities, the Sacramento Bee reported. She is expected to be released on October 29.
In 2016, Papini disappeared from her Redding-area home. Her husband and friends sounded the alarm about her disappearance, gaining nationwide attention and prompting an extensive search.
Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving morning, Papini reappeared near Woodland with a chain around her waist and arm, claiming that two Hispanic women kidnapped her at gunpoint.
She had actually planned the fake kidnapping with her ex-boyfriend who allowed her to hide in his Costa Mesa apartment for the three weeks she was missing.
FBI agents and Shasta County sheriff’s investigators who investigated her case found in 2020 that DNA on her clothing led to her ex-boyfriend, who admitted to the police that he helped her with the fake kidnapping, according to the Sacramento Bee.
The California mom was sentenced to 18 months in prison on September 19, 2022, in a court hearing where Senior U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb called her a “manipulator” who gave the police false statements and lied to her family, the community, and her psychiatrist, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Papini, who was arrested in March 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and one count of mail fraud.
She was charged with mail fraud for using over $30,000 she received from the California Victim Compensation Board. She spent the money on therapy, ambulance services, and bought window blinds for her home for $1,000.
Papini also received $127,567 in Social Security disability payments and over $49,000 from a GoFundMe page set up after her fake kidnapping, according to the New York Post.
Papini is now expected to pay $309,902 in restitution by court order.
