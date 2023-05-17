A Nepali sherpa summited Mount Everest for a record 27th time on Wednesday, regaining his sole hold on the lead just days after another climber tied him with a 26th trip to the top.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, completed his latest trek early Wednesday, guiding a foreign climber to the top, colleagues at the Seven Summit Treks hiking company told the Himalayan Times.
Climber Garrett Madison, who has made five of his 12 Everest ascents guided by Kami Rita, hailed the Sherpa as a “very strong climber.”
“Very inspirational to see a local climber continue pushing the limits on Mount Everest," Madison told Reuters by phone from Everest, where he is preparing for his 13th ascent.
Kami Rita, who goes by his first names, could not be reached for comment because he was on his way back down from Everest’s 29,032-foot peak.
Kami Rita regained sole possession of the record for total ascents mere days after another seasoned sherpa, Pasang Dawa, briefly tied him.
Dawa completed his 26th ascent on Sunday, equaling a mark Kami Rita reached in 2022.
