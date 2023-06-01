Sherpa Rescues Climber Clinging to Rope on Everest ‘Death Zone’
The daring high-altitude rescue involved two sherpas and a helicopter
While scaling Mount Everest earlier this month, a Nepali sherpa rescued a climber he found hanging from a rope along the mountain's "death zone," where temperatures can reach minus 86 F, Reuters reported.
Gelje Sherpa, 30, was helping a client reach the summit of the 29,023 ft peak — the highest in the world — when he reportedly noticed the climber on the rope, alone and shivering from the cold.
Gelje brought the climber, who is reportedly of Malaysian descent, 1,900 ft down the mountain to the South Col, a low point on the mountain ridge between Everest and its neighbor Lhotse.
Gelje and other rescuers reportedly wrapped the stranded climber in a sleeping mat and took turns carrying him or dragging him along the snow. The trek took about six hours, according to Reuters, and the climber was eventually handed off to another sherpa at a 23,000 ft-high base camp.
Then, in a daring high-altitude rescue, a helicopter successfully picked up the man using a long line and brought him the rest of the way down the mountain. The climber returned to Malaysia last week.
Gelje reportedly convinced his Chinese client to abandon his climb and join the rescue descent: "Saving one life is more important than praying at the monastery," he told Reuters.
A successful rescue from such a high altitude is considered very rare on Everest, as low oxygen pressure can make breathing difficult near the summit. At least a dozen climbers have died so far this season, and five more are missing, according to The Guardian, citing the Himalayan Database.
Experts blame climate change for increasingly unpredictable weather conditions along the mountain's slopes. Still, a record 478 climbing permits were given out for this year's season, which spans from March to May, according to Reuters.
