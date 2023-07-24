Sheriff’s Deputy Tackled Trans Man Who Flipped Him Off for ‘Berating a Woman of Color’

Newly released video footage shows a February traffic stop in which a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy threw a transgender man to the ground before arresting him during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 10, Emmett Brock was driving home from his job as a teacher when he flipped off a deputy after his lawyer, Thomas Beck, said Brock saw him “berating a woman of color,” according to Fox 11. After doing so, Brock said the deputy began to follow him.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Brock called 911 after he noticed the patrol car was taking all the same turns as him but had yet to pull him over. In a call recording shared with the Times, he said that he wanted to make sure that he was not being stalked and that the patrol car was a “real police car.”

Brock eventually hung up the phone after the dispatcher said there was not much they could do, pulled into a 7-11 parking lot and exited the vehicle. That's where the new surveillance-camera footage shows the deputy pulling in directly behind Brock and getting out of his squad car saying, “Come here. I just stopped you.” Brock responds, “No you didn’t.”

The deputy, identified by The Times as Joseph Benza, then grabbed Brock and slammed him to the pavement. Brock is heard on audio captured by body cam footage screaming and calling for help while Benza punches him in the head repeatedly.

About three minutes later, Brock was cuffed and placed in the back of the police cruiser. He was charged with mayhem, causing serious injury to a deputy, resisting arrest, and failing to obey a lawful order. Beck said that the deputy alleged that Brock bit him, which warranted the punches and mayhem charges. However, medical reports showed no evidence of a bite.

"He must've punched him eight to 10 times in the head, maliciously," Beck told Fox 11. "There was no reason for the contact. It was purely retaliatory."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Joseph Benza tackles former teacher Emmett Brock to the ground in a 7-11 parking lot. LASD said Brock was pulled over after the deputy saw an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror but Brock believes it was because he flipped off the officer earlier. Fox 11

An LASD report obtained by the station stated that Benza pulled Brock over for an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Brock also claimed to be humiliated after informing the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station, where he was taken, of his gender identity. He said he spent several awkward minutes in a bathroom showing the jailer his genitals so the station could determine what holding cell to put him into.

Brock has since lost his teaching job and said he suffered a concussion during the arrest. While he was booked on three felonies and a misdemeanor, the LA County District Attorney has decided to only move forward with two misdemeanors: resisting arrest and battery on an officer. His bail has been reduced to nothing after being set to $100,000.

LASD said in a statement to Fox 11 that it "takes all use of force incidents seriously. The Department is investigating the information and allegations brought forward by Mr. Brock and his attorney. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further at this time due to the pending litigation in this matter."



The LASD has been criticized for several recent use-of-force incidents, including one in which a deputy punched a mother holding her infant child.

