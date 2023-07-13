Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Charges of Raping Woman While on Patrol

Investigators said on Thursday that a Georgia deputy was arrested after he raped a woman while on patrol.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that George Rahming, a former deputy at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested. Rahming, according to the release, has since been fired.

Rahming, 38, from Covington, Georgia, has been charged with rape, sexual assault, and violation of the oath of office.

A woman filed a report against him with the sheriff’s office, alleging that she had been raped by a uniformed deputy. The office conducted an initial investigation and on July 10 asked the GBI to get involved as well.

The investigation revealed that Rahming had been on duty when he "encountered a woman (victim) and engaged in sexual activity with her," the release states.

The victim was not in custody at the time of the sexual assault, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.