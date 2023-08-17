Sheriff Set to Release Details of Suspect in Killing of Maryland Mom on Popular Hiking Trail

Authorities announced they plan to share potential suspect information Thursday in the murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin.

Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5, after she failed to return home from her evening jog at the Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

Less than 24 hours later, her body was discovered by a member of the public.

In a video shared on Facebook Aug. 9, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Morin a “victim of a violent homicide," and said a team of 10 investigators assigned to the case have worked to interview her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, and people in her inner circle.

At the time, Gahler said more than 100 tips had poured in, some of which he called “promising,” while noting investigators are “holding details close to help ensure a suspect is brought to justice.”

On Friday, authorities said investigators made contact with a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail on Saturday evening, who may have spotted Morin before she was killed.

Authorities have not yet disclosed her manner of death.

In a Facebook post last week, Morin’s mother, Patricia Morin, penned an open letter to the public, stating the family needs “the time and space to grieve" her daughter's death.

“I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”