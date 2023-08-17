Sheriff Set to Release Details of Suspect in Killing of Maryland Mom on Popular Hiking Trail

Authorities announced they plan to share potential suspect information Thursday in the murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin.
Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5, after she failed to return home from her evening jog at the Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.
Less than 24 hours later, her body was discovered by a member of the public.
In a video shared on Facebook Aug. 9, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Morin a “victim of a violent homicide," and said a team of 10 investigators assigned to the case have worked to interview her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, and people in her inner circle.
At the time, Gahler said more than 100 tips had poured in, some of which he called “promising,” while noting investigators are “holding details close to help ensure a suspect is brought to justice.”
On Friday, authorities said investigators made contact with a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail on Saturday evening, who may have spotted Morin before she was killed.
- Mom of Woman Found Dead Near Maryland Hiking Trail Pleads for Compassion: ‘We Are Grieving’
- Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail
- Maryland Mom Rachel Morin Was On Multiple Dating Apps Before She Was Found Murdered on Hiking Trail: Report
- Killing of Mother of 5 on Popular Hiking Trail Could Be ‘Random’ Attack, Sheriff Warns
- Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’
- Boyfriend of Maryland Hiker Found Murdered Calls Suspect Captured on Video ‘Scum of the Earth’
Authorities have not yet disclosed her manner of death.
In a Facebook post last week, Morin’s mother, Patricia Morin, penned an open letter to the public, stating the family needs “the time and space to grieve" her daughter's death.
“I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews