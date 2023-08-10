Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’ - The Messenger
Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’

'He did not find Rachel [Morin] or witness her body,' authorities said

Tristan Balagtas
Authorities are refuting the claims of a man who says he and his stepdaughter discovered Rachel Morin’s body inside a tunnel near a popular Maryland hiking trail.

Michael Gabriszeski told The Daily Mail, that Morin, 37, was naked when they found her body near the Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Sunday. Gabriszeski also spoke to local news outlets.

"He did not find Rachel or witness her body," Robert Royster, Public Information Officer for the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office tells The Messenger. "He has no first-hand knowledge of the crime scene."

When asked earlier this week about Grabiszeski’s account, the sheriff's office would only say that the person who found Morin’s body was a civilian.

Rachel Morin
A body believed to be 37-year-old Rachel Morin was discovered near the Ma and Pa Trial in Bel Air, Maryland Sunday afternoon.Facebook

Authorities have confirmed they are handling Morin's death as a homicide, and believe her murder could have resulted from a random attack, The Messenger previously reported.

Investigators have not disclosed how Morin died.

Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend Friday evening after she failed to return home from her run.

Rachel Morin/FaceBook
The body of Rachel Morin was found in a drainage tunnel off a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.Rachel Morin/Facebook
