Sheriff Pledges to Hunt Down Georgia Mass Shooter in ‘Whatever Hole’ He’s in As Suspect is Identified - The Messenger
Sheriff Pledges to Hunt Down Georgia Mass Shooter in ‘Whatever Hole’ He’s in As Suspect is Identified

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Andre Longmore, described as armed and dangerous.

Published |Updated
Diane Herbst
JWPlayer

Georgia authorities say that at least four people were killed in a mass shooting in the town of Hampton on Saturday morning. 

Crime scene tape
Milan Markovic/Getty Images

Police are looking for 40-year-old Andre Longmore, described as armed and dangerous,  ABC News reports. 

The names of the victims, three men and a woman, have not been released. 

Read More

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters, according to The Independent

Andre Lloyd Longmore
Andre Lloyd LongmoreHenry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Officials say he was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756, according to the outlet. 

The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, officials said, according to ABC News. 

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference authorities were investigating at least four crime scenes close to each other and in the same neighborhood, reported the Associated Press. 

He said Longmore is a Hampton resident, but declined to discuss a possible motive, according to the AP. 

A $10,000 reward for information leading to Longmore’s capture has been offered.

