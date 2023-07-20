Sheriff Calls Illinois’ Cash Bail Ban ‘America’s Most Dangerous Law’

As Illinois becomes the first state to completely ban cash bail, local sheriffs are warning that the new law could unleash a new crime wave, Fox News reported.



Kyle Bacon, the sheriff of Southern Illinois' Franklin County said his constituents were concerned that the provision, which goes into effect in September, will cause their communities to become more dangerous.



"It's an experiment on the backs of victims of crime," Franklin told Fox News. "I have serious concerns and so do the people that live here."



Advocates have long argued that cash bail allows wealthy individuals to easily avoid jail time, while low-income people, especially people of color, must remain in jail for months or even years as they await trial.



Under the 2021 SAFE-T Act, judges can still require defendants to remain in jail in the lead-up to their trial if they are believed to be a flight risk or a danger to the public. But courts are no longer allowed to issue cash bail, which ordinarily requires defendants to pay a certain amount of money to leave jail before their trial. The practice is intended to incentivize defendants to appear in court, since the money is typically returned afterward.



“We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement after the ruling.



The ban was set to go into effect on January 1, but was blocked at the last minute by an Illinois judge who said the provision was unconstitutional. That ruling was overturned by the state's Supreme Court in a 5-2 vote Tuesday, paving the way for the provision to go into effect later this year.



"We were preparing for this, but then we just kind of hit the pause button," Bacon said. "And now the scramble is back on for law enforcement, prosecutors."



Critics have likened the act to the 2013 dystopian horror flick "The Purge," in which the government legalizes all crimes for a period of 12 hours. But the link between cash bail bans and increases in crime is hotly contested.



New Jersey implemented bail reform in 2017, and since then, the rate of people who offend in the time before their trial has remained steady at 13.8%, according to the New York-based investigative outlet The City.



Earlier this year, researchers at the University at Albany School of Criminal Justice found that bail reform in the state had a negligible effect on crime and that increases in larceny, auto theft, and murders could largely be attributed to the pandemic.



California tried to eliminate cash bail in 2018, but that law was overturned in a fall 2020 referendum before it could be implemented.



In 2019, roughly 65% of inmates in the U.S. were awaiting trial, while just 35% were either convicted or serving a sentence, according to a Bureau of Justice Statistics report.