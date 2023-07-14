Shelter Kitten Defeats Historically Fatal Disease in Sacramento - The Messenger
Shelter Kitten Defeats Historically Fatal Disease in Sacramento

Up to 95% cats with FIP die without treatment

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A small gray kitten named Grayson has defied the odds by overcoming a historically fatal disease, thanks to the combined efforts of Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento and UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Grayson was found in a local park, struggling to walk. He was brought to the shelter and was given a devastating diagnosis. Haley Waugh, the public information coordinator for Front Street, discussed Grayson's condition with the Sacramento City Express.

"We knew something wasn’t right, and he was quickly diagnosed with Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), which is nearly always fatal in cats," Waugh said.

Front Street maintains a working relationship with UC Davis' veterinary school, which began clinical trials last year to improve treatments for FIP.

According to UC Davis, FIP is a grave disease caused by a variant of the feline coronavirus. It spreads throughout a cat's body and triggers systemic inflammation. Without treatment, up to 95% of cats diagnosed with FIP succumb to the disease.

FIP can affect cats at any age, but it is most common between the ages of six months and two years. Currently, no treatments for FIP are approved in the United States.

Grayson was fortunate to join the trial and started taking antiviral medications daily. After 16 weeks, Grayson graduated from the program and is now considered FIP-free.

The healthy one-year-old cat is now in search of a forever home. Sacramento City Express describes him as "friendly and playful," and notes that he "enjoys spending time with other animals as well as people."

