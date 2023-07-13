Sheep Herder Woken Up, Attacked by Bear in Colorado - The Messenger
Sheep Herder Woken Up, Attacked by Bear in Colorado

Officials said the victim suffered bite wounds to his head and severe cuts to his hand, arm, hip and back

Aysha Qamar
A Colorado sheep herder survived after being woken up by a bear viciously attacking him on Tuesday, in the state's first reported bear attack of the year.

The man, who suffered bite wounds on his head, wounds to his left hand and arm, and bruises on his hip and back was sleeping near a camp in the remote Weminuche Wilderness when a black bear came into the camp.

“The victim reported being woken up by a disturbance at the camp involving his sheep and a black bear,” Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a release Wednesday. “The victim reported having fired a .30-30 caliber rifle at the bear before it attacked him.”

Jared Lloyd/Getty
According to ABC News, the unnamed 35-year-old man was a herder working in the San Juan National Forest. 

After being attacked, the man was able to crawl to his tent and contact his cousin. Emergency services were then able to locate and airlift him to Mercy Regional Medical Center where he received treatment before going to Grand Junction for surgery, CPW said.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we are thankful the victim was able to contact help to get emergency services deployed and that he was able to be extracted to receive necessary medical care,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta.

CPW said wildlife officers "quickly discovered a blood trail, the victim’s rifle and collected multiple DNA samples from the attack scene. CPW also discovered two dead sheep at the site with wounds consistent with bear depredation."

With help from a dog team, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service tracked down what they believed to be the bear in question and euthanized it late Tuesday night.

That was done according to the CPW policy that if a bear makes contact with a human it will be put down if officers are able to locate it. 

“Until we get results back from the lab regarding DNA testing, we can’t 100% confirm that this is the offending bear,” CPW said. “But based on the information we have at this point, we feel confident that it is the offending bear.”

