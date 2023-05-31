‘She Belongs in Jail’: Susan Smith Ex-Husband Will Fight to Keep Drown-Mom Locked Up, Family Says (Exclusive)
'She is exactly where she needs to be — in prison,' family member says as Smith gets first crack at parole after '94 murders of their two young sons in a S.C. lake
Susan Smith — who was convicted of murder in the 1994 drowning deaths of her two young sons in a South Carolina lake — is preparing for her first shot at parole next year and hoping she'll be able to leave prison a free woman.
But members of her family tell The Messenger they plan to oppose any efforts to release Smith, 51, who's currently incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, S.C.
"Everyone is against her getting out," says a Smith family member, who is related to the tragic boys' father, David Smith.
"She is exactly where she needs to be — in prison. And we will do what it takes to keep her there."
David and Susan Smith divorced in 1995, after their sons were killed but before she faced a double murder trial.
"David still thinks of his boys every day, and doesn't ever want Susan to get out," the family member said.
"She belongs in jail," the relative emphasized.
Smith was 22 when she let her car roll into John D. Long Lake with her two sons — Michael 3, and Alex, 14 months — still strapped into their car seats.
After she falsely told police that a black man had carjacked her, the case became international news, making Smith one of the most notorious inmates in South Carolina history after a jury convicted her of two counts of first-degree murder in 1995.
Judge William Howard sentenced Smith to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years. She will first be eligible Nov. 4, 2024, and plans to attend a hearing to request release.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services tells The Messenger that victims' relatives can attend a hearing to oppose an early release.
While Smith will attend the hearing via videoconferencing, her relatives would speak to the parole board in person. They may also file a victims impact affidavit to voice their opinions about her request.
Smith has not been a model prisoner during her time behind bars.
In 2000, when she was 28, she was disciplined for having sex with a 50-year-old prison guard.
Then, according to prison records obtained by The Messenger, Smith faced disciplinary action at least five times between 2010 and 2015 for various infractions, including self-mutilation and the use and possession of narcotics or marijuana.
"Susan is really well connected in prison," says Mel Parker, a former inmate who once served time with Smith.
"Everyone knows her, and no one really f--s with her. She has learned the system very well."
More recently, Smith has cleaned up her act — presumably in the hopes that she'll be granted parole.
"She's working very hard to change the perception of her, especially when it comes to a parole board," a family member, who keeps in regular contact with Smith, told The Messenger earlier this month.
"She says she is a different person than she used to be," said the kin.
Earlier this year, Smith worked as a senior teaching assistant, tutoring other inmates seeking their GED.
In March, she took on a new role as a ward-keeper assistant, helping manage the daily operations of her housing unit.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, ward-keeper assistants receive work credits, which can shorten their jail time.
But her turnaround hasn't impressed those who loved Smith's sons.
"So she's got a job and is behaving herself. Big deal," says the Smith family member.
"That's literally the least you can do after you kill two little boys. She's not going to get out from jail without a fight."
