Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York

Chilling drone video captured a shark swimming and eating fish just a couple-hundred feet from beachgoers in New York's Southampton.

On Saturday, photographer Joanna Steidle was flying her drone out over the Atlantic Ocean waters when she spotted the shark cruising through a scared school of fish, as reported by FOX Weather.

She said the video showed a “successful hunt” near one of Long Island’s most popular beaches.

The video comes after five people on Long Island were attacked by sharks during the July 4th weekend.

Authorities have boosted shark patrols and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on July 14, Shark Awareness Day, a multimillion-dollar plan to monitor shark activity.

Hochul also announced that more lifeguards would be hired and that all would be receiving a pay raise.

New York recorded eight shark attacks in 2022 — a staggering jump from past years.

"And the sharks are coming closer, and this is the good news — not that they're coming closer, but they're coming closer because the water is more pristine," Hochul said at a press conference.

"It's cleaner than it was 50 years ago. And the habitat is moving, and the species that they feed off of are coming in closer because we've done such a good job cleaning up the water that people swim in and the fish and sharks live in."