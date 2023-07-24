Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York

Sighting comes after five people were attacked by sharks off Long Island July 4th weekend

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A spinner shark swims among a school of reef fishes near the Maldives.Getty Images

Chilling drone video captured a shark swimming and eating fish just a couple-hundred feet from beachgoers in New York's Southampton.

On Saturday, photographer Joanna Steidle was flying her drone out over the Atlantic Ocean waters when she spotted the shark cruising through a scared school of fish, as reported by FOX Weather.

She said the video showed a “successful hunt” near one of Long Island’s most popular beaches.

Read More

The video comes after five people on Long Island were attacked by sharks during the July 4th weekend.

Authorities have boosted shark patrols and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on July 14, Shark Awareness Day, a multimillion-dollar plan to monitor shark activity.

Hochul also announced that more lifeguards would be hired and that all would be receiving a pay raise.

New York recorded eight shark attacks in 2022 — a staggering jump from past years.

"And the sharks are coming closer, and this is the good news — not that they're coming closer, but they're coming closer because the water is more pristine," Hochul said at a press conference.

"It's cleaner than it was 50 years ago. And the habitat is moving, and the species that they feed off of are coming in closer because we've done such a good job cleaning up the water that people swim in and the fish and sharks live in."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.