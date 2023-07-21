Shark Takes Massive Bite Out of Cape Cod Fisherman’s Catch

A Massachusetts fisherman was reeling in a catch — but a shark had other plans.
Donald Parker, captain of Prime Rate Sportfishing charter boat and Harwich firefighter, had hooked a big bass in Cape Cod Bay, but a shark stole his catch, MassLive reported.
“The shark grabbed it and flipped over,” Parker told the news outlet. “Everybody was in awe.”
Parker didn’t go ashore entirely empty handed: he still had the fish’s head.
“It happens every day. It’s not an oddball thing,” he said.
The interception happened during the first catch of the day. The shark was described as a 10-foot great white, according to a post from the charter fishing company.
Shark sightings aren’t uncommon in the summer in the region due to the warmer water. Some 100 sharks are estimated to populate the Cape Cod area during the season, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
