    Shark Attack Suspected as Surfboard with Bite Mark Found After Surfer Vanishes

    Simon Baccanello, a 46-year-old surfer, vanished on Saturday morning.

    Blake Harper
    Chris Hyde / Getty Images

    The South Australian coast recently bore witness to a tragic event: the disappearance of a surfer, presumably following a shark attack. Remnants of a surfboard and wetsuit, discovered two days after the incident, are believed to belong to the missing individual.

    Simon Baccanello, a 46-year-old surfer, vanished on Saturday morning while surfing at Elliston. According to Fox News, fellow surfers saw a shark attack him, pulling him underwater.

    For two days, police and volunteers tirelessly searched for Baccanello. Their efforts led to the recovery of what are likely fragments of his wetsuit and surfboard. Trevlyn Smith, Local State Emergency Service manager, informed News Corp that the surfboard bore a single bite mark.

    The police statement described the found objects: "One item resembles a piece of wetsuit material, while others look like small fragments of white polystyrene, potentially from a surfboard."

    These items will undergo forensic examination for verification of their connection to Baccanello, as the search continues. South Australia Police confirmed that the found items started washing ashore near Walkers Rock, the location of the alleged shark attack.

    The Guardian shared that Baccanello had recently become a teacher at Elliston Area School. The principal, Chad Fleming, expressed the community's admiration for Baccanello's "commitment to education and his enthusiastic and positive approach to learning and life."

