Man Bitten by Shark on Hilton Head Island - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Bitten by Shark on Hilton Head Island

There was so much blood the man said the only thing that saved his life was a tourniquet

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The victim, identified only as a Nashville man on vacation on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was on a boogie board in chest-deep water when a shark bit down on his foot.PhotoviewPlus/Getty Images

A shark attacked a tourist frolicking in the waters off of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The attack occurred Friday at around 3:20 p.m. in the Sea Pines area of the island, WJCL-TV reported. The victim, identified only as a Nashville man on vacation, was on a boogie board in chest-deep water when the shark bit his foot, according to a Facebook post from Nashville-based reporter Nick Beres who spoke with the unidentified victim’s wife.

The victim felt a tug on his right leg and saw his foot in the mouth of a six to eight-foot-long shark.

“He instinctively moved to pull the leg free … the shark let go … and swam away,” Beres wrote in the post on social media.

Read More

The man reportedly suffered severe lacerations from a shark bite to his foot.  There was a lot of blood from tears and puncture wounds in his foot, his wife said.

A nurse was in the water nearby and helped him to shore.

The man said the tourniquet applied by first responders saved his life or he would have bled to death on the beach.

 He has been released from the hospital and was expected to go back home to Tennessee.

The bite comes a week after a shark attacked a swimmer at a Florida beach.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.