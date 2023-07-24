Man Bitten by Shark on Hilton Head Island

A shark attacked a tourist frolicking in the waters off of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The attack occurred Friday at around 3:20 p.m. in the Sea Pines area of the island, WJCL-TV reported. The victim, identified only as a Nashville man on vacation, was on a boogie board in chest-deep water when the shark bit his foot, according to a Facebook post from Nashville-based reporter Nick Beres who spoke with the unidentified victim’s wife.
The victim felt a tug on his right leg and saw his foot in the mouth of a six to eight-foot-long shark.
“He instinctively moved to pull the leg free … the shark let go … and swam away,” Beres wrote in the post on social media.
The man reportedly suffered severe lacerations from a shark bite to his foot. There was a lot of blood from tears and puncture wounds in his foot, his wife said.
A nurse was in the water nearby and helped him to shore.
The man said the tourniquet applied by first responders saved his life or he would have bled to death on the beach.
He has been released from the hospital and was expected to go back home to Tennessee.
The bite comes a week after a shark attacked a swimmer at a Florida beach.
