Sharing Netflix Passwords Will Now Cost an Extra $8 Each Month
The streaming giant announced Tuesday that if U.S.-based users want to let someone outside their household use their account, they will need to pay more.
Netflix's long-awaited and dreaded password crackdown has arrived.
The streaming giant announced Tuesday that if U.S.-based users want to share their account with someone outside their household, they will need to pay an extra $8 per month.
"A Netflix account is for use by one household,” the company said in an announcement.
While members of one household can use that account in multiple locations, they can no longer give out their password with impunity, Netflix said.
"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices,” the company said.
"It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows — so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”
Netflix shared an email on its website that all users who are sharing a password outside their household will receive that says their account is only "for you and the people you live with.”
Netflix had already cracked down on password sharing in other countries, including Canada, Portugal and New Zealand.
