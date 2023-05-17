The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Shaquille O’Neal Dodges Process Servers in FTX Cryptocurrency Lawsuit

    Servers have made numerous attempts to reach Shaq, even throwing legal documents at his SUV.

    Monique Merrill
    Despite towering at over seven feet and being quite conspicuous in a crowd, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has been expertly dodging process servers trying to deliver a lawsuit notice, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

    These servers have made numerous attempts to reach O'Neal, from visiting his residence to throwing legal documents at his moving SUV. O'Neal is one of several high-profile figures targeted in a class-action lawsuit filed by FTX cryptocurrency exchange investors against the celebrities who endorsed their advertisements.

    "In my 30-year career, I've never encountered a situation like this," admitted Adam Moskowitz, an attorney representing the FTX investors, to the Wall Street Journal. "We are not backing down."

    Process servers have made a dozen attempts to serve O'Neal at his Georgia residence alone, according to court filings. In addition to this, they have tried to reach him via Twitter, Instagram, and email.

