A man in a gimp fetish costume was allowed to attend a play at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London because "the outfit did not contain offensive or discriminatory slogans."

On May 24, the unnamed man arrived at the iconic venue for a performance of The Comedy of Errors dressed in a full-body latex suit, which is often associated with sexual fetishes and BDSM.

Not everyone was pleased about seeing a gimp-suited man in the audience and at least one woman complained about the "extremely inappropriate" outfit to the Globe.

"Why was he allowed to stay in a venue that caters for the general public including children?" she said, according to The Telegraph. "Even if a child doesn’t know what a latex suit is or the sexual connotations, it’s still a very scary sight and puts parents in a very uncomfortable position when it comes to explaining to their children what is going on."

A manager reportedly said that the outfit was not explicitly sexual or inappropriate, the woman told the U.K. newspaper.

"As the outfit did not contain offensive or discriminatory slogans or wording, the decision was taken to permit the visitor to remain on site," according to the woman's account of the manager's response.

The theatre told The Telegraph that they had only received one email from an audience member after the event, "whose feedback has been considered for the future."