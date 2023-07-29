Shadowy Sex Offender Camp Growing in Florida Woods; Public Officials Perplexed: Report

A rustic Florida camp of tents and branches powered by solar panels and a generator is reportedly home to about a dozen sex offenders who claim they were sent there by probation officers.

But a number of public officials who should know have no knowledge of it, and there's no indication the public was alerted about the camp, WFLA reported.

About a dozen sex offenders live at camp, located in the city of Pinellas Park, according to WFLA.

While records indicate the land and tents are owned by the Florida Department of Transportation, and offenders claim they were sent by probation officers, an FDOT spokesperson said the agency was “not aware of this.”

According to several sources who spoke to WFLA, anyone on probation is still “under sentence,” and telling them to live outdoors violates state administrative code. The residents all appear to be wearing electronic monitoring devices.

Florida Department of Corrections spokesman Paul Walker also denied the offenders were told to live in the woods, WFLA reported.

"FDC does not assign residence locations,” Walker said in an email to the TV station. “The FDC aims to protect the community by supervising offenders and reporting non-compliance to the sentencing court or sentencing authority.”

A number of residents who didn't want their identities revealed expressed fear from state employees who they claimed had sent them.

Convicted sex offenders allegedly living in a wooded area in Florida. WFLA/Screenshot

“They actually brought me out here,” one resident said.

“They’re hiding us from society," said another.

The sex offender registration law requires that the public must be told where the offenders live.

According to WFLA, the camp is within walking distance of schools, homes and businesses. All the offenders wear electronic monitoring devices.

That appears to violate the law, which prohibits sex offenders from living within “1,000 feet of a school, child care facility, park, playground, or other place where children regularly congregate," WFLA reported.