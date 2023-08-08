Sex Offender Charged Again After Drawing His Own Child Porn in Prison

A 36-year-old federal inmate serving a 10-year sentence for possession of child pornography was convicted for producing and possessing obscene images of children after drawing images of children engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Jesse Fernando Perez was convicted of copying images of children from books and magazines and drawing on the images to make them sexually explicit, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 60 years, though the attorney’s office said actual sentences for federal crimes are “typically less than the maximum penalties.” He will be sentenced in December.

Perez is being held at the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia.