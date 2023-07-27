Sewer Company Worker Charged With Illegally Dumping Human Waste in Utah - The Messenger
Sewer Company Worker Charged With Illegally Dumping Human Waste in Utah

Many of the dumping sites found near the Asay Creek were old, but one was so recent that the ground was still wet

Aaron Feis
A sanitation company employee is accused of illegally dumping human waste near Utah’s Asay Creek.David H. Carriere/Getty Images

A sanitation company worker is accused of dumping raw sewage near a Utah creek, while the company’s owner and her husband are charged with trying to cover it up, according to reports.

The alleged illegal dumping was uncovered when authorities in Garfield County got a tip on July 15 that a truck from company A-Action may have been unloading human waste off the Asay Creek, local outlets including ABC4 reported, citing court documents.

The tipster had set up trail cameras near the area, about four miles south of the town of Hatch, and recorded an A-Action truck, according to a probable cause statement.

A-Action offers septic tank installation and cleaning, works with portable restrooms and other sanitation services, according to its web site.

Investigators found several sites in the area where human waste had been dumped. Many were older, but one was so recent that the ground was still wet.

"I went to the area and observed several different sites where it appeared human waste had been dumped," one deputy from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office wrote in documents cited by local outlet KUTV. "Most of the sites were older, but there was a smell consistent with raw sewage and what appeared to be dried toilet paper and female hygiene items."

The tipster contacted authorities again on Sunday to report that their trail camera had picked up multiple vehicles at the unsanctioned dumping ground, including an excavator, according to ABC4.

Responding investigators found A-Action employee James Torgerson, owner Sindi Vetere and Vetere’s husband, Weston Vetere, at the scene.

Torgerson, 61, allegedly admitted to the authorities that he had dumped the waste by the creek, court documents indicate. 

Before getting caught, Torgerson came clean to employer Sindi Vetere, 42, who allegedly said that the three of them had decided to go remove the waste, officials said.

Weston Vetere, 33, was allegedly operating the excavator and attempting to clean up when authorities arrived at the site.

Police did not specify a possible motive for the alleged illegal dumping.

All three are charged with felony obstruction of justice, and Torgerson is additionally charged with unlawful discharge of pollutants knowingly.

A-Action did not respond to requests for comment from ABC4 or KUTV.

©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.