Severed Legs Found in Montana Identified After 11 Years

Human remains found in Butte, Montana more than a decade ago have been identified through DNA testing, local officials said Monday.

According a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement press release, officials identified a pair of legs found in 2012 as belonging to 46-year-old Michael Wayne Canada, a drifter who had not been in contact with his family for two years prior to his death, NBC Montana reported. He was thought to have worked for a time at a Safeway grocery store in Butte, police said.

According to the Montana Standard, the remains were found wrapped in a plastic bag on June 26, 2012, by a father-son duo who were out hiking. The bag contained a pair of human legs, with pants, socks, and boots intact. Police believed the victim died at a different location.

Per the Standard, while the case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System as early as 2013, the victim's identity remained a mystery. Canada was never registered as a missing person.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Monday that his department partnered with the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to test forensic genetic genealogy in order to identify the man.

The cold case discovery was made after a suitable DNA sample was extracted and sent for forensic analysis in order to connect a sample with any possible relatives. A DNA profile built through the process was then compared to a DNA sample from a close relative of Canada’s.

“Additional reference DNA testing was completed by the Montana State Crime Lab,” Lester said, “and the man's identity was officially established by Montana State Forensic Science Division Pathologist Dr. Willy Kemp.”

In an autopsy performed on the legs, pathologists discovered a metal rod. Upon identification, it was learned that the rod was a result of a motorcycle accident Canada had been involved in.

Officials are asking anyone who had contact with Canada or any known associates to come forward.