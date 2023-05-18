The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Severed Hands Unearthed in Egypt Were Spoils of War, a New Study Shows

    The severed hands of a dozen individuals found near a throne room in Egypt were war trophies, a new study shows.

    Mark Moore
    A gruesome collection of severed right hands found in Egypt were war trophies kept by soldiers of an invading force from millenniums ago, according to a report.

    The hands - belonging to 12 adults, 11 males and possibly one female - were discovered in 2011 in shallow pits close to the throne room of a royal palace near present day Tell el-Dab'a. They date as far back at the the 15th Dynasty between 1640 and 1530 BC, the New York Times reported.

    It's unclear whether the hands were taken from dead or living individuals.

    But new research shows that the hands, found palms down, were likely buried when the Hyksos, meaning "rulers of foreign countries," controlled that region of Ancient Egypt. 

    The Hyksos had a custom, called Gold of Valor, that entailed taking the hands of enemies as trophies of their victories.

    “The amputations were a safe means to count slain enemies,” Manfred Bietak, an archaeologist at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, told the New York Times. 

    “They also made the dead enemy incapable of raising his hand again against Egypt in the Netherworld," Bietak, who was among the authors of the paper published in Nature, said.

    The grisly custom had been chronicled in tomb inscriptions and temple reliefs, but the study conducted by a team of Austrians and Germans was the first to uncover physical evidence of it.

    “Painstaking work was done on the surgical nature of the amputations,” Kara Cooney, a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the newspaper. “Flesh and nails are still attached to the hands, providing more information for a carefully gathered collection of hands.”

