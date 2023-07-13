Severed Finger Is Sent to French President Emmanuel Macron

Someone sent French President Emmanuel Macron the grisly gift of their own amputated finger, the London Evening Standard reported Thursday.

The severed digit arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, where the embattled president’s bodyguards at first stored it in their break-room refrigerator.

“The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks,” a source at the presidential residence told the Standard. “This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible.”

Forensic tests confirmed the finger came from a “living human being,” who was tracked down and “given full medical support.” The owner wasn’t identified.

French President Emmanuel Macron waves to media as he welcomes Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves Robles prior to a working dinner at the Elysee Palace on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

The finger arrived without a note or explanation. There was no indication the president saw the macabre gift.

“It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president,” said the source.

The chopped digit arrived as Macron suffers from the fallout of a week of intense rioting sparked by the police shooting of an unarmed teenager and resistance to unpopular pension reforms.

More trouble is expected on Friday, the national holiday of Bastille Day, when streets will be flooded with thousands of police and riot cops.