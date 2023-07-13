Severed Finger Is Sent to French President Emmanuel Macron - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Severed Finger Is Sent to French President Emmanuel Macron

The finger's owner was located and 'given full medical support'

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Someone sent French President Emmanuel Macron the grisly gift of their own amputated finger, the London Evening Standard reported Thursday.

The severed digit arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, where the embattled president’s bodyguards at first stored it in their break-room refrigerator.

“The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks,” a source at the presidential residence told the Standard. “This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible.”

Forensic tests confirmed the finger came from a “living human being,” who was tracked down and “given full medical support.” The owner wasn’t identified. 

Read More
French President Emmanuel Macron waves to media as he welcomes Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles prior to a working dinner at the Elysee Palace on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
French President Emmanuel Macron waves to media as he welcomes Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves Robles prior to a working dinner at the Elysee Palace on March 24, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

The finger arrived without a note or explanation. There was no indication the president saw the macabre gift.

“It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president,” said the source.

The chopped digit arrived as Macron suffers from the fallout of a week of intense rioting sparked by the police shooting of an unarmed teenager and resistance to unpopular pension reforms. 

More trouble is expected on Friday, the national holiday of Bastille Day, when streets will be flooded with thousands of police and riot cops.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.