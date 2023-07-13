Severed Finger Is Sent to French President Emmanuel Macron
The finger's owner was located and 'given full medical support'
Someone sent French President Emmanuel Macron the grisly gift of their own amputated finger, the London Evening Standard reported Thursday.
The severed digit arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday, where the embattled president’s bodyguards at first stored it in their break-room refrigerator.
“The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks,” a source at the presidential residence told the Standard. “This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible.”
Forensic tests confirmed the finger came from a “living human being,” who was tracked down and “given full medical support.” The owner wasn’t identified.
- French President Draws Criticism for Chugging Corona Beer in Celebration
- French Protesters Fling Paint, Demand Macron Resignation
- Emmanuel Macron Catches Heat Over Going To See Elton John During Paris Riots
- France’s Macron Weakened by Crisis Over Teen Killed by Police
- Macron Blames Parents, Video Games After Third Night of Riots
The finger arrived without a note or explanation. There was no indication the president saw the macabre gift.
“It’s not at all clear why this finger was sent to the president,” said the source.
The chopped digit arrived as Macron suffers from the fallout of a week of intense rioting sparked by the police shooting of an unarmed teenager and resistance to unpopular pension reforms.
More trouble is expected on Friday, the national holiday of Bastille Day, when streets will be flooded with thousands of police and riot cops.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews