Severed Body Parts Found in Boston Dumpster: 'Terrifying'
News.
Severed Body Parts Found in Boston Dumpster: ‘Terrifying’

The cart containing the mysterious body parts was subject to neighbor complaints earlier that day

Published
Aysha Qamar
Human remains were discovered in a dump yard after authorities received a 911 call from the site employees, and the trash bin the body parts fell out of was subject to an eerie complaint earlier that day from its original location.

Police officials in Boston discovered a body Monday at the Boston Department of Public Works (DPW) yard, after receiving the 911 call. Sources told CBS News' WBZ I-Team that when DPW employees were disposing of trash, a human arm fell out once the dumpster lid was lifted.

Upon being notified police officials then sifted through the trash to recover the remains.

In addition to body parts, detectives were seen pulling out a beige blanket or clothing, and a hooded blue jacket, the WBZ I-Team reported.

According to 7News, law enforcement confirmed the body found was an unidentified male.

Officials traced the truck that the trash was picked up from to an area associated with a citizen complaint earlier that day.

boston dumpster body
Boston Police and detectives seen sifting through trash in a dumpster at the city's Public Works central facility. Human body parts were allegedly found in the dumpster on August 8, 2023.Screenshot/CBS News

According to Boston 25, a local made a report to 311 requesting a grocery cart with a blue bin in it be taken away prior to the 911 call reporting the body parts.

After the call, the 311 case was closed and the cart was allegedly picked up and taken to the public works yard.

Neighbors told Boston 25 that the cart had been there since at least 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and was blocking parts of the road. 

"Most of the neighborhood puts trash right there in front of our door, so it's not unusual, but that is terrifying," Shelly Imonti said, according to CBS News.

At this time no additional details are available.

While police officials work on tracking where the body came from, a state medical examiner will determine how and who the person who died is.

