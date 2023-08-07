Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYC

More than 120 million people across the eastern region of the United States are at risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday, CNN reported, citing meteorologists.
In Monday's forecast, the National Weather Service (NWS) said there’s an “increased threat for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding today from the Tennessee and Upper Ohio River valleys into much of the eastern US.”
The thunderstorms and severe weather have the potential to bring tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, the NWS said.
The northern Mid-Atlantic region is at greatest risk, but severe storm and flash flood threats also will affect broader swaths of the country, including the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.
- Passengers Spend Hours on Planes to Nowhere at LaGuardia
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DC
- A Spate of Severe US Storms Leads to Steep Insurance Losses
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US Storms
- Supercell Storms Flip Over Planes, Cause Power Outages Across Mid-South
- Over a Dozen US States Under Threat of Severe Weather
LaGuardia Airport in New York City issued a ground-stop around 8 a.m. Monday due to severe weather and anticipated thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A nasty storm system was traveling eastward since Friday, as The Messenger previously reported. Over the weekend, the storm system brought huge wind gusts and tornadoes across some parts of the country.
Baring, a small town in Missouri with a population of about 125, got completely ravaged over the weekend after a tornado with 100 mph winds whipped through.
The storm took out buildings and power lines, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least 14 people.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment