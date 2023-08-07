Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYC

More than 120 million people across the eastern region of the United States are at risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday, CNN reported, citing meteorologists.

In Monday's forecast, the National Weather Service (NWS) said there’s an “increased threat for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding today from the Tennessee and Upper Ohio River valleys into much of the eastern US.”

The thunderstorms and severe weather have the potential to bring tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, the NWS said.

The northern Mid-Atlantic region is at greatest risk, but severe storm and flash flood threats also will affect broader swaths of the country, including the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

LaGuardia Airport in New York City issued a ground-stop around 8 a.m. Monday due to severe weather and anticipated thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A nasty storm system was traveling eastward since Friday, as The Messenger previously reported. Over the weekend, the storm system brought huge wind gusts and tornadoes across some parts of the country.

Baring, a small town in Missouri with a population of about 125, got completely ravaged over the weekend after a tornado with 100 mph winds whipped through.

The storm took out buildings and power lines, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least 14 people.