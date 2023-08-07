Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire Burns - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire Burns

The fire department warned that multiple roads in and around the area were closed

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A huge explosion overnight rocked people who live near a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland, Texas.

There were results of multiple explosions still occurring an hour later.

People who live within a few miles of the plant were posting on social media that they were concerned about whether they should evacuate their homes.

Read More

Videos on social media showed raging fires at the facility.

There was no information immediately available about injuries related to the fire.

A huge fire with explosions broke out at a Texas Sherwin-Williams paint plant.
A huge fire with explosions broke out at a Texas Sherwin-Williams paint plant.@itss_jasonn

The Garland Police Department reported that multiple roads in and around the location were closed due to the fire.

It warned to find alternate routes around the area and to expect heavy delays.

WDFW-TV reported that the fire broke out around 1 a.m. local time.

Firefighters had to deal with temperatures in the high-80s with high humidity.

Garland is a suburb northeast of Dallas.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.