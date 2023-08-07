Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire Burns
The fire department warned that multiple roads in and around the area were closed
A huge explosion overnight rocked people who live near a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland, Texas.
There were results of multiple explosions still occurring an hour later.
People who live within a few miles of the plant were posting on social media that they were concerned about whether they should evacuate their homes.
Videos on social media showed raging fires at the facility.
There was no information immediately available about injuries related to the fire.
The Garland Police Department reported that multiple roads in and around the location were closed due to the fire.
It warned to find alternate routes around the area and to expect heavy delays.
WDFW-TV reported that the fire broke out around 1 a.m. local time.
Firefighters had to deal with temperatures in the high-80s with high humidity.
Garland is a suburb northeast of Dallas.
