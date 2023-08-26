Seven People Injured During Early-Morning Shooting in Boston

Seven people were transported to the hospital after an early-morning shooting on Saturday in Boston, police said.

The shooting took place during the city's annual Caribbean Carnival celebration, but was unrelated, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“This morning’s shooting is not related to the parade that occurred, since it happened on the outskirts of it,” Cox said in a Saturday news briefing. “Very early in the investigation but it seems to potentially be maybe two groups having some type of altercation.”

The shooting happened during the J'ourvert Parade, the event that kicks off the festivities.

Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:45 in the morning, MassLive reported, citing a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

Police commissioner Michael Cox NBC News/YouTube

The Boston Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger's request for more information.

None of the seven victims sustained life-threatening injuries.