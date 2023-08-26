Seven People Injured During Early-Morning Shooting in Boston - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Seven People Injured During Early-Morning Shooting in Boston

The shooting took place during the city's annual Caribbean Carnival celebration, but was unrelated to the event, police said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Seven people were transported to the hospital after an early-morning shooting on Saturday in Boston, police said.

The shooting took place during the city's annual Caribbean Carnival celebration, but was unrelated, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

“This morning’s shooting is not related to the parade that occurred, since it happened on the outskirts of it,” Cox said in a Saturday news briefing. “Very early in the investigation but it seems to potentially be maybe two groups having some type of altercation.”

The shooting happened during the J'ourvert Parade, the event that kicks off the festivities.

Officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:45 in the morning, MassLive reported, citing a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

The shooting took place during the city's annual Caribbean Carnival celebration, but was unrelated to the event, police said
Police commissioner Michael CoxNBC News/YouTube
Read More

The Boston Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger's request for more information.

None of the seven victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.