Woman Suspected of Mowing Down Seven Pedestrians in NYC Before Taking Off

Victims were lying in the street, some covered with blood as bystanders rushed to help

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Six people are hospitalized after a driver plowed into a group of people in a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk late Sunday evening.

The New York City Police Department said a 29-year-old woman in a Honda Accord ran a red light and hit seven people on 36th Street at Sixth Avenue just before midnight.

Victims were lying in the street, some covered with blood as bystanders rushed to help them after the incident.

The woman kept going and ended up crashing into two cars on the Long Island Expressway in Queens where she was then arrested, according to the NYPD.

Seven people were hit in a crosswalk after police say a driver ran a red light.
Seven people were hit in a crosswalk after police say a driver ran a red light.WABC-TV

Five of the victims were listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital and one man was in stable condition at Cornell Medical Center. One of the victims only suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance at the scene.

The NYPD said charges are still pending against the driver and her name has not been released.

A police source told The Messenger that the driver did not appear to be intoxicated and the incident remained under investigation.

