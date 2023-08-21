Woman Suspected of Mowing Down Seven Pedestrians in NYC Before Taking Off
Victims were lying in the street, some covered with blood as bystanders rushed to help
Six people are hospitalized after a driver plowed into a group of people in a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk late Sunday evening.
The New York City Police Department said a 29-year-old woman in a Honda Accord ran a red light and hit seven people on 36th Street at Sixth Avenue just before midnight.
Victims were lying in the street, some covered with blood as bystanders rushed to help them after the incident.
The woman kept going and ended up crashing into two cars on the Long Island Expressway in Queens where she was then arrested, according to the NYPD.
Five of the victims were listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital and one man was in stable condition at Cornell Medical Center. One of the victims only suffered minor injuries and declined medical assistance at the scene.
The NYPD said charges are still pending against the driver and her name has not been released.
- Several Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle at Busy NYC Intersection
- Driver Accused of Plowing Through NYC Pedestrians Was Free on Bail at the Time (Exclusive)
- Scooter-Shooter Spree Suspect Hit With Murder Rap in First NYC Court Appearance
- Woman Allegedly Chases Down, Shoots Suspected Car Thieves
- Viral Video Shows NYC Woman Breaking Down the City’s ‘Rats the Size of Crocs’ Problem
- 3 Injured After Unlicensed Driver Jumps Curb, Hits Pedestrians in Yonkers, New York
A police source told The Messenger that the driver did not appear to be intoxicated and the incident remained under investigation.
- Man Caught On Camera Setting Fire to Two Tobacco ShopsNews
- Man Arrested After Neighbor Complaints Lead to Discovery of Girlfriend’s Decaying Body, Missing Daughters Found SafeNews
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews